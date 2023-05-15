Discord notifies users of data breach following support agent hack

"Due to the nature of the incident, it is possible that your email address, the contents of customer service messages and any attachments sent between you and Discord may have been exposed to a third party," Discord said in letters sent to affected users.
Following the compromising of a third-party support agent's account, the instant-messaging platform Discord has begun informing users about a data breach.
According to BleepingComputer, the security breach exposed user email addresses, conversations exchanged with Discord support, and any attachments provided along with the tickets in the agent's support issue queue.
The company said it immediately addressed the breached support account by disabling it once the incident was discovered.
"Due to the nature of the incident, it is possible that your email address, the contents of customer service messages and any attachments sent between you and Discord may have been exposed to a third party," Discord said in letters sent to affected users.
"As soon as Discord was made aware of the issue, we deactivated the compromised account and completed malware checks on the affected machine," it added.
The company added that it thought the risk was limited and cautioned consumers to be on the lookout for any indications of fraudulent or phishing messages or behaviour.
While Discord has not named the third-party support agent, Reddit users believe it to be Zendesk, which has been working with Discord for a very long time.
Cybersecurity experts in April came across a brand-new malware that is disseminated through the more than 300 million users of Discord.
Vare, a piece of malware that relies on Discord's infrastructure as a backbone for its operations, was discovered by the CyberArk Labs team.
Security experts have discovered a connection between this virus and a brand-new gang operating out of southern Turkey named "Kurdistan 4455." This group is still in the early stages of formation.
(With inputs from IANS)
