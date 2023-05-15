English
Discord notifies users of data breach following support agent hack

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 5:50:55 PM IST (Published)

"Due to the nature of the incident, it is possible that your email address, the contents of customer service messages and any attachments sent between you and Discord may have been exposed to a third party," Discord said in letters sent to affected users.

Following the compromising of a third-party support agent's account, the instant-messaging platform Discord has begun informing users about a data breach.

According to BleepingComputer, the security breach exposed user email addresses, conversations exchanged with Discord support, and any attachments provided along with the tickets in the agent's support issue queue.
The company said it immediately addressed the breached support account by disabling it once the incident was discovered.
