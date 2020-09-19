Technology Disappointed with US move to ban app from Sunday: TikTok Updated : September 19, 2020 11:09 AM IST TikTok's users who have already downloaded the app may continue using it, but they will not be able to download updated versions from Sunday. According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok's monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.