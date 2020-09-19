Disappointed with US move to ban app from Sunday: TikTok

Video-sharing social networking platform TikTok said it felt disappointed with the decision announced by the US commerce department blocking the download and update of the company's popular application starting Sunday.

"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department, and are disappointed that it stands to block new app downloads from Sunday and ban use of the TikTok app in the US from November 12," a TikTok representative said in a statement acquired by Xinhua.

"Our community of 100 million US users love TikTok because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," the Los Angeles-based tech company said, "and we're committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform."

The US commerce department said on Friday that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain TikTok on app stores such as Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be prohibited, and a more extensive ban against the app would be applied from November 12.

TikTok's users who have already downloaded the app may continue using it, but they will not be able to download updated versions from Sunday.

According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok's monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040, and based on quarterly usage, 100 million Americans used the app.

Meanwhile, the White House was reported weighing a proposal raised by TikTok, which the company believes "would resolve the Administration's security concerns." Oracle confirmed earlier this week that it reached a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, to be the latter's US trusted partner.

So far, no details about the proposal have been exposed.

US President Donald Trump and some politicians have repeatedly expressed speculation that TikTok poses a national security threat to the country, though no evidence has been provided to support the allegations.

On August 6, Trump issued an executive order banning US transactions with ByteDance, citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ban will take effect on September 20.