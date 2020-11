Hardly a few weeks after Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a record high of two billion transactions in a month in October, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), says there is potential for 10x growth for the payment platform.

"10x growth is possible in UPI. There are many usecases still pending," Dilip Asbe, CEO of NPCI, which runs the UPI infrastructure, said during a session at the virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

"We have started real-time IPO subscription on UPI, and more innovative usecases are still pending," he said. "I urge startups to look at the usecase of autopay on UPI. Consumer experience will dramatically change with this," Asbe added.

In fact, Asbe said UPI transactions could also hit a billion a day in the near future, and added that an online dispute resolution system was needed for such a scale.

"The RBI has approved online dispute resolution. This is very important. Even if there are 0.1 percent complaints, online dispute resolution plays a huge role," he said. "This will help take UPI to billion transactions a day in the next few years," Asbe added.

Asbe also highlighted that NPCI's focus to take UPI global, for which the agency has also set up a separate intermediary, "Our objective is to take UPI and work with central banks worldwide. The core principles of systems like UPI can be replicated in these countries," Asbe said.

"We are supposed to give benefits of economics of scale back to the ecosystem. Any such infrastructure worldwide will benefit the country. Without the dependency on India, we want to support countries to set up UPI-like payment systems," he said.