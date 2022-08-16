DigiYatra app launched at Delhi airport for faster check-in: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The beta version of the app is available on Google Play Store, and it will soon be available on the Apple App Store as well.

The airport operator at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has announced the soft launch of the ‘DigiYatra’ app with the beta version. This app will speed up e-boarding at the airport.

The Delhi airport is among the first few airports to install the system in the country. It provides contactless, seamless processing at airports. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has installed the required facility for DigiYatra at Terminal 3.

Nearly 20,000 passengers used the facility during the trials and had a seamless and secured travel experience. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is currently available to download on the Google Play store (for Andriod phones). The app will soon be available on the Apple App Store (for IOS phones) in a few weeks, as per a Business Standard report.

What is DigiYatra?

The ‘DigiYatra’ app is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) system based on Facial Recognition Technology. The facility aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers. It will automate entry to the airport terminals for passengers using a facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including at the entry gate, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc.

DigiYatra will make the boarding process significantly faster as each passenger would take less than three seconds at every touchpoint. With facial recognition, passengers will no longer require to produce documents such as ID proof, vaccine proof, or a boarding pass at the checkpoints.

The system will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with the Airlines Departure Control System, allowing only designated passengers to enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automated allowing better optimisation of staff for stakeholders such as the CISF, airlines and others.

How to use the DigiYatra app?

Travellers using android phones can download the beta version of the app from the Google Play store and register on the app using Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, Details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving Licence, Aadhaar etc) and a selfie that will be used for facial recognition.

On the first travel, the passenger must go to the registration kiosk at the airport to validate the ID. For Aadhaar, the verification will be online and for other IDs, CISF will manually verify.

At the special e-gate, the passenger will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket (print or a soft copy).

After scanning, the system will validate the passenger details and flight details.

The DigiYatra ID will be verified by facial recognition.

On successful verification of the ticket and DigiYatra ID, the e-Gate will open. Also, the face of the passenger with ticket PNR will be made into a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport.

Passengers will simply need to scan their faces to gain entry into the security area and aircraft boarding through the e-gates operated on the Facial Recognition System.