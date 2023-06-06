Digital solutions drive India's MSMEs, unlock $10B credit & fuel growth: Google, Temasek & Bain

A study conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that 74 percent of medium-sized enterprises are expected to adopt cloud applications by 2022, highlighting the increasing trend towards digital transformation.

In a report jointly released by Google, Temasek and Bain, the untapped potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has been identified as a significant catalyst for India's economic growth. With 60 million MSMEs currently operating in the country, employing approximately 120 million people (accounting for nearly 40 percent of the non-agricultural workforce), and contributing 30 percent to India's GDP, the development and support of this sector are crucial for the nation's progress.

However, the report also highlights three critical hurdles that hinder the growth of MSMEs: limited geographical reach and market access, operational inefficiencies resulting in lower operating margins, and the lack of formal credit availability. Addressing these challenges requires innovative digital solutions that empower MSMEs and enhance their business operations.

One key aspect where digital tools are making a remarkable impact is in driving operational efficiencies. MSMEs are increasingly leveraging digital solutions to improve productivity and streamline their business management processes. Notably, over 10 million MSMEs now utilise Vyapar GST billing software, a free mobile app that simplifies tax compliance and invoicing procedures.