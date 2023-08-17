Digital public infrastructure: First time a developing nation has devised a tech solution, says Amitabh Kant

"I think the important thing to realise is that there is a vacuum in the governance of pivotal public infrastructure," Amitabh Kant, the Indian G20 Sherpa, told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview. He highlighted how India's innovative strategy is addressing this governance gap and reshaping the global technological landscape.

"What India did was to create an alternative... we built on open source, open API interoperability," he said. Kant's words underscore the crux of India's approach — harnessing a public interest layer that supports private sector innovation. This unique model has led to the development of a robust digital public infrastructure (DPI), where private enterprises thrive within a framework of openness and collaboration.

"This is the first time that a developing nation has come up with a technological solution..." Kant said. His observation highlighted the significance of India's DPI model, which has enabled digital identity, fast payments, and paperless credit, thereby fostering financial inclusion and empowerment. The success of direct benefit transfers to millions during crucial times exemplifies DPI's real-world impact.

"The challenge is that there is no governance structure on that," Kant said, thereby acknowledging a hurdle that DPI faces — the absence of a defined governance structure. He also spoke about the necessity of establishing an international architecture to guide DPI's development. Moreover, Kant underlined the importance of financing, as DPI can bridge the digital divide for billions without access.

"A lot of work has been done during the course of India's presidency," Kant pointed out, delving into the convergence of AI with DPI. He aptly labelled AI as a "double-edged sword," heralding remarkable advancements while posing significant security challenges. His stance underscored the urgency of robust cybersecurity measures to ensure the safety and integrity of DPI in the AI-driven landscape.

Kant stressed on the imperative of comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks to counter the evolving cyber threats. "Cybersecurity is absolutely essential," he said. His concern echoed the broader call for a proactive global approach to safeguarding digital infrastructure.

"There is a broad understanding between all countries that DPIs are important... everybody accepts a DPI as the way forward," he said. Kant's assertion reveals the G20's unanimous recognition of DPI's significance.

From G7 nations to Europe, America, and Russia, the global community acknowledges the role of open source, open APIs, and interoperability in shaping DPI's future.

Kant's observation that "a large number of countries in the global South have come and innovated with Masek..." underscored the expanding influence of India's DPI model. The global South's engagement underscores the potential of DPI to empower nations worldwide, paving the way for financial inclusion, technological progress and sustainable growth.

Kant envisioned an alliance that brings together global entities, fostering the implementation of DPI worldwide. "What we would require is an alliance where resources can be put in which many other countries, including IMF and World Bank , are keen to do," he said.