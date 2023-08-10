The successful passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill through the Rajya Sabha represents a significant stride towards reinforcing individuals' privacy rights in the digital age. With its meticulous approach to data protection and its commitment to establishing clear guidelines, the bill is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of digital data usage in India. As the bill progresses towards becoming law, it signals the nation's dedication to embracing technology while safeguarding the fundamental rights and privacy of its citizens.

In a significant stride towards safeguarding personal data in the digital era, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill , 2023, has successfully passed through the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, August 9. The bill's progression follows its earlier approval in the Lok Sabha on August 7, marking a crucial milestone in the journey towards enacting comprehensive legislation for the protection of personal data in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The primary goal of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is to establish a robust and comprehensive framework that ensures the protection of individuals' personal data in the digital sphere. With the proliferation of technology and the widespread use of digital platforms, the bill seeks to address growing concerns regarding data privacy by introducing stringent standards for data collection, sharing, and storage.

Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted during an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is not prescriptive in nature and is designed to provide a comprehensive framework that outlines principles and standards while allowing flexibility for technological advancements.

Q: Give us a sense of what the industry feedback has been, and what it may look like in terms of a possible timeline that you may be looking at or possible engagement with the industry.

A: Industry, citizens, citizens’ organisations, experts, legal experts, and global experts, they've all praised this draft. They have praised the formulation of this bill, they have praised the language of the bill, they have seen that the bill is principles-based, and this is not a prescriptive law. They have praised the very limited number of exemptions given to the state. They have praised the fact that a very flexible implementation structure has been designed, which is digital by design. We should be seeing the rollout very soon. We have already been working on the rulemaking and the digital implementation process.

Q: Give us a sense of how this bill stacks up against something like a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which for long has been seen as some kind of a benchmark in terms of the toughness that it seeks to adopt.

A: One good thing about our bill is it is not prescriptive. If it is prescriptive, then what happens is as the technology changes, the law will generally not be able to catch up with it first. Second, the compliance burden for the citizens as well as the industry will become very high. So we have kept it principles-based.

Q: You spoke of exemptions but when we speak of exemptions, one stark change we see is that there is no blanket exemption for the government. But there are still some brickbats that the government got on terms of this bill, saying that this exemption given that the government collects vast volumes of data, so whether that's Aadhaar, whether that's CoWIN, is it time to clear the air that will they be equally accountable?

A: Absolutely, the government is equally accountable. The carve-outs, the exemptions are very specific. They are as per the constitutional mandate. There is nothing which basically differentiates the government data fiduciaries.

