Digital Personal Data Protection Bill awaits Cabinet approval, set for Parliament's monsoon session

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to receive approval from the Cabinet, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC Awaaz. The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, will be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament for consideration and passage.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to address concerns regarding data privacy and security in India. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.

However, there have been discussions surrounding the possibility of diluting the original proposals on data privacy within the bill, raising concerns among privacy advocates. It remains to be seen how these concerns will be addressed during the parliamentary proceedings.

The bill prohibits any private or government entity from utilising an individual's data without their explicit consent. It emphasises the need to safeguard personal data and includes provisions for its use in matters of national security and legal proceedings.

The journey of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill began in 2018 when a special expert committee, led by Justice B.N. Srikrishna, formulated the draft legislation. After being presented by the central government in 2019, it was subsequently referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee in December 2021. The decision to withdraw the bill was made to allow the government to incorporate the recommendations of the parliamentary committee into a revised version.

The proposed legislation has garnered significant attention, particularly from prominent social media and technology companies. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill calls for companies collecting data to cease retaining personal information or remove any means by which personal data can be linked to specific data principles.