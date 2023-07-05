CNBC TV18
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill awaits Cabinet approval, set for Parliament's monsoon session
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 11:01:33 AM IST (Published)

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to address concerns regarding data privacy and security in India.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to receive approval from the Cabinet, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC Awaaz. The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, will be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament for consideration and passage.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to address concerns regarding data privacy and security in India. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.
However, there have been discussions surrounding the possibility of diluting the original proposals on data privacy within the bill, raising concerns among privacy advocates. It remains to be seen how these concerns will be addressed during the parliamentary proceedings.
X