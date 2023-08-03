CNBC TV18
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 tabled in Lok Sabha

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 2:59:34 PM IST (Published)

While moving the bill, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology rejected suggestions that it was a money bill. He said it was a "normal bill".

The government tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, despite opposition members' requests that it be forwarded to a parliamentary panel for review.

While moving the bill, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology rejected suggestions that it was a money bill. He said it was a "normal bill".
Various opposition members opposed the bill at the introduction stage, questioning the measure.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, and his colleagues Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor stated the problem of Right to Privacy was implicated and the government should not rush with the bill.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
X