Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha

The Bill aims to ensure that data collection, sharing, and storage practices adhere to strict standards, keeping individuals' privacy intact.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, has successfully passed through the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (August 9), making steady progress towards becoming law. Following its approval in the Lok Sabha on August 7, the bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.

The Bill aims to ensure that data collection, sharing, and storage practices adhere to strict standards, keeping individuals' privacy intact.

Originally introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, the bill was prompted by the changing digital landscape and the need to protect citizens' privacy rights. It introduces clear rules and guidelines to enhance data protection.

Despite some opposition members requesting a review by a parliamentary panel, the bill was successfully presented in Parliament on August 3. It's worth noting that the bill is being treated as a regular legislative process, allaying any concerns about its classification as a money bill.