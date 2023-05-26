English
    Digital payments boom in India: Tier 2 cities take the lead — other key trends

    Digital payments boom in India: Tier 2 cities take the lead — other key trends

    Digital payments boom in India: Tier 2 cities take the lead — other key trends
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 8:42:49 PM IST (Updated)

    Digital payments numbers revealed by NPCI showcase the rapid expansion of UPI — especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas — with over 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 lakh crore processed in the calendar year 2022 alone. Here's what Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, MobiKwik, told CNBC-TV18.com on the tectonic shift from cash to digital.

    The adoption of digital payment methods has increased, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas, where the need for digital financial services has risen. The current payment systems, particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem in India, have witnessed phenomenal growth in the last few years.

    The widespread adoption of UPI has made digital payments acceptable. The numbers revealed by NPCI showcase the rapid expansion of UPI, with over 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 lakh crore processed in the calendar year 2022 alone.


    "This highlights the increasing popularity and acceptance of digital payment methods in the country," said Bipin Preet Singh, Cofounder and CEO, MobiKwik, while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

