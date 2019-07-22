Digital media to reach $5.1 billion by 2021, says report
Updated : July 22, 2019 05:16 PM IST
Film segment was valued at $2.5 billion in 2018 and estimated to be $2.8 billion in 2019, while print was valued at $4.4 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach $4.8 billion in 2021.
Digital media grew by 42 percent in 2018, valued at $2.4 billion, it said noting that Indians spent 30 percent of their phone time on entertainment.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more