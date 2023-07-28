Digital India Vision 8.0: Techade of the Youth with Google workspace

Digital India Vision 8.0: Techade of the Youth is a platform that brings together industry leaders, policymakers and young innovators to drive the digital transformation of India.

India's digital revolution has achieved significant milestones, including its leadership in the global real-time payments market and the successful adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, which has propelled the country towards a cashless economy.

With a focus on leveraging digital technologies to enhance governance, citizen services, and inclusive growth, the Digital India Mission has witnessed remarkable progress across critical sectors like healthcare, education, financial services, and governance. Since its launch in 2014, the Digital India Mission has played a vital role in the transformation of India into a society empowered by digital technologies and a thriving knowledge economy.

The impact of digital initiatives like MyGov, the National Digital Health Mission, and DigiLocker has been profound, enabling citizen engagement, transforming healthcare delivery, and providing convenient digital services across the nation.

Digital India Vision 8.0 in partnership with Google Workspace will gather industry pioneers, thought leaders and influential policymakers to address crucial challenges in India's digital landscape. This year will see a keynote address on bridging the data divide and the Digital India Act. Additionally, the speakers will discuss the future of financial transactions and will explore AI-driven innovation and disruption in telecom. The event will also include engaging panel discussions on topics such as navigating the digital regulatory landscape, accelerating digital inclusion through 5G, the future of digital payments and lending, and the social transformation driven by technology. These discussions aim to foster awareness, inspire collaboration, and drive conversations that lead India toward its goal of becoming a connected knowledge economy.

The Digital India Vision series has been an annual initiative by CNBC-TV18 to take stock of India's digital transformation in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, financial services, and governance. The previous editions have highlighted achievements and challenges faced during this journey. Some of the distinguished speakers of previous editions of Digital India Vision have included policy makers and bureaucrats like RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority; Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Telangana; Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa amongst many others and renowned business leaders like Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India; Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India; T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC and numerous others who have spoken extensively about digital innovation.

This year, Digital India Vision will focus on India's youth and their pivotal role in building the nation's digital future, promising to be an engaging and insightful experience exclusively on CNBC-TV18. Digital India Vision 8.0: Techade of the Youth is a platform that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and young innovators to drive the digital transformation of India. With its focus on technology, entrepreneurship, and social transformation, the series aims to inspire collaboration, raise awareness, and fuel the conversations necessary to shape India's connected knowledge economy.

