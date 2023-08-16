Digital India Program receives Rs 14,903 crore boost for comprehensive expansion

A notable 525,000 IT professionals are set to benefit from upskilling initiatives, leading to a more empowered and competitive workforce.

The Cabinet on Wednesday (August 16) approved an additional outlay of Rs 14,903 crore for the expansion of the Digital India Program. This decision aims to further propel the digital transformation efforts across the country and enhance various aspects of the program.

One of the key objectives of the extended program is to elevate the skill levels of IT professionals in India. A notable 525,000 IT professionals are set to benefit from upskilling initiatives, leading to a more empowered and competitive workforce.

With cybersecurity becoming increasingly critical in the digital age, the program also focuses on bolstering information security capabilities. A remarkable 265,000 cyber security personnel are slated to receive training, contributing to a safer digital environment.

The popular Umang platform, known for hosting a range of services, is slated to receive a significant boost as well. A staggering 540 new modes will be added to the existing 1700 services, enhancing its utility and accessibility.

Furthering the nation's technological capabilities, the National Super Computing Mission will receive a boost with the addition of 9 more supercomputers to the existing fleet of 18, promising greater computational power for research and development initiatives.

In recognition of the increasing importance of cybersecurity, the Computer Emergency Response Team - India (CERT-In) will undergo substantial expansion.

Notably, the Digital India initiative seeks to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by extending the Digilocker services to them. Previously available only to individuals, this step aims to streamline business operations and improve efficiency.

Furthermore, the program envisions the establishment of a comprehensive digital credit network by the end of the year, similar to the progress seen in digital payments.

The startup ecosystem is also poised for growth, as over 1200 startups will receive support under the extended program, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across sectors.

Furthermore, the extension includes the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence focusing on vital areas such as healthcare, sustainable living, and agriculture, ushering in a new era of AI-driven advancements.