Digital India Act set to replace Information Technology Act of 2022

The Digital India Act will regulate various aspects of the digital industry, including social media companies, e-commerce platforms, search engines, gaming, telecom providers, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and artificial intelligence.

The government has introduced a new act, the Digital India Act (DIA), aimed at preventing market power concentration and gatekeeping by big tech companies. The DIA will replace the Information Technology Act of 2022 and is expected to ensure choice, competition, fair market access, and ease of doing business in the digital space.

Under the DIA, the government will revisit the need for safe harbour protection granted to intermediaries, which is currently under the Information Technology Act's safe harbour provision. The DIA seeks to ensure essential access to government and public utilities in digital governance.

The DIA also includes provisions to protect minors from addictive technology, the right to be forgotten, and regulations for moderating fake news on social media platforms. The act will also define and regulate AI and wearables, and ensure accountability and transparency of algorithms.

In addition, the DIA will require amendments to the Competition Act, and an adjudicator and appellate mechanism will be established to hold big tech companies accountable for any breaches.