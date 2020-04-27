Technology Digital education during COVID-19 lockdown not for all Updated : April 27, 2020 06:39 PM IST Even though internet-based teaching is the most appropriate stop-gap arrangement now, it has highlighted the inequalities in the education system. A majority of the student population is being left out in the pursuit of basic education. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365