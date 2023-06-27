Digital Competition Bill: 58 stakeholders write to Corporate Affairs Ministry over transparency concerns

Digital Competition Bill: In a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the stakeholders have demanded that the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) include smaller stakeholders for more transparency.
As many as 58 stakeholders wrote to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 27 raising concerns about the proposed Digital Competition Bill, which the government is in the process of finalising.
In a letter to the secretary of the ministry, stakeholders have demanded that the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) include smaller collaborators for more transparency. They have asked MCA to institute a transparent and open consultative public engagement process alleging that important discourse is informed by only a few.
The 58 think tanks and consumer advocacy organisations that have written to the government to include the Cyber Cafe Association of India (CCAOI), Internet Society of India, India Internet Foundation (IFF), and Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS International).
They have asked MCA to publish comments received by them as part of the public consultation on the Draft Digital Competition Bill.
This comes days after reports that an inter-ministerial panel's report and a set of recommendations on the draft digital competition bill are in the final stages and are likely to be submitted by the first week of July.
As far as the gatekeepers go, the whole purpose of the digital competition law and setting up this inter-ministerial committee was to identify gatekeepers, big tech companies that can negatively influence the marketplace, use that dominant position to eliminate startups, newer entrants in the market, and therefore this work was going on on the lines of what's happening in the European Union.
Also, it has been understood that this report and this draft bill that has been prepared will exempt government bodies, government tech companies and government gatekeepers from the purview of the law, meaning this will not apply to government departments or undertakings. So possibly this could be a contentious issue with startups and other private big tech companies who would want a level playing field in India.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort
Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read