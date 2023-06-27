Digital Competition Bill: 58 stakeholders write to Corporate Affairs Ministry over transparency concerns

Digital Competition Bill: In a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the stakeholders have demanded that the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) include smaller stakeholders for more transparency.

As many as 58 stakeholders wrote to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 27 raising concerns about the proposed Digital Competition Bill, which the government is in the process of finalising.

In a letter to the secretary of the ministry, stakeholders have demanded that the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) include smaller collaborators for more transparency. They have asked MCA to institute a transparent and open consultative public engagement process alleging that important discourse is informed by only a few.

The 58 think tanks and consumer advocacy organisations that have written to the government to include the Cyber Cafe Association of India (CCAOI), Internet Society of India, India Internet Foundation (IFF), and Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS International).