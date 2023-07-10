Draft Digital Competition Act recommendations likely within a month

In India, the parliamentary committee on finance had recommended a separate ex-ante law on the lines of the European Union to regulate the anti-competitive practices of the big tech companies. Ex ante is Latin for 'beforehand', so legally, any law that comes into effect before the occurrence of a situation, is called an ex-ante law.
The committee on digital competition law formed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is working on a draft Digital Competition Act (DCA). Even though, the contents of the draft are not known yet, it is likely to be influenced by the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).
While the European Union has notified Digital Services Act, which comes into effect in 2024, countries like United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are also in the process of bringing in additional regulation for the digital economy.
So, why are ex-ante laws important?
Allan Asher, Former Deputy Chairperson of Australian Competition Regulator said, "When you come up with an issue like protection of privacy, if you leave that to a post regulatory system, then it is inevitably too late if there is a data breach or something like that. So an ex-ante regulation whether through a law, code or a contract with companies can work as an ex-ante provisions."
While one view is that there is an urgent need for ex-ante regulations, many experts believe that India's existing framework has enough safeguards to regulate big tech.
Nisha Kaur Oberoi, Head of Competition Law Practice at Trilegal said, "The CCI has enough powers to investigate digital economy companies proved by the fact that there are 25 ongoing investigations against e-commerce platforms as well as tech giants like Google. We don't need the ex-ante law at this point. An ex-ante law at this point will impact both investments and innovation adversely. Intervention should not happen in nascent markets."
Various stakeholders like the Internet and Mobile Association of India and 58 other stakeholders including the Cyber Cafe Association of India sent a representation to the MCA, making a case against the ex-ante digital competition policy.
Amrita Chaudhary, Director of Cyber Cafe Association of India said, "We are not Europe, we want to encourage startups and entrepreneurships. We should not bring in a blanket rule which can be detrimental and do remember that ex-ante regulations are very new. It has not been tried and tested. In fact even in EU, the adoption would be from 2024 and there is also a concern which is raised that EU is not entrepreneur friendly."
While the debate continues whether or not ex-ante regulations should be brought in at this point, it remains to be seen if the Ministry of Corporate Affairs can bring the new laws to the parliament in the winter session or would want more time for deliberation on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee on Digital Competition Law.
