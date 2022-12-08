Digital Communication Commission to dicuss TRAI's revised recommendations on promoting broadband

Currently, companies pay eight percent licence fees and TRAI will be recommending to waive off the fee for 10 years. Penetration of broadband in India is at only three percent and because it is easier to reach in small towns, this coverage could see growth.

The Digital Communication Commission will hold a meeting today to discuss the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendation to promote landline broadband, which is likely to get a green signal.

TRAI’s recommendation to waive licence fees for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will also be discussed during the meeting. Currently, companies pay eight percent licence fees and TRAI will be recommending a waiver for 10 years. Penetration of broadband in India is at only three percent and because it is easier to reach in small towns, this coverage could see growth. This will not only benefit the ISPs but also the telecom companies.

If the recommendations are accepted, it could mean a burden of Rs 1,000 crore annually on the exchequer.

TRAI first shared its recommendations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the 'Roadmap to Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband Speed' in August 2021, and revised them in July 2022 based on the department’s suggestions.

According to the DoT, the Digital Communications Commission is responsible for formulating the policy of the Department of Telecommunications for approval of the Government, preparing the budget for the Department of Telecommunications for each financial year and getting it approved by the Government, and implementing Government's policy in all matters concerning telecommunication.

