Digital Advertising in the age of Insta Reels and YouTube Shorts

An average Indian consumes about 156 minutes of entertainment content and about 38 minutes of short-form video content daily. Short-form video sector is expected to reach an MAU of 550-600 million, about 67 percent of all smartphone users, by 2025.

The era of short and snappy videos has arrived. And it is not just for Gen Z to show off their latest dance moves and tunes. Short-form videos have become an effective tool for businesses to participate in strategic social media outreach. A tectonic shift in the audience's choice can be observed by comparing short-form videos to other entertainment platforms.

The Indian short-form video sector is experiencing accelerated growth. According to a RedSeer Consulting report, the short-form video sector is expected to reach an MAU of 550-600 million, about 67 percent of all smartphone users, by 2025.

Considering the fast-paced lives that people live these days and their declining attention span, they prefer swift, fun content that takes the thought out of choosing what to watch. People crave fresh and engaging content worth sharing with their friends and family. The growth of homegrown short-form video apps can also be attributed to language localisation, genre variety, and local creator influence. These changing consumer behaviours are the key drivers for the consumption of short-form video content.

With 700-750 million internet users, India has the world's 2nd largest and fastest-growing internet user base. Thanks to cheaper data rates, penetration of smartphones, and various video streaming apps to choose from, an average Indian consumes about 156 minutes of entertainment content and about 38 minutes of short-form video content daily.

YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and Indian short-form video apps offer creators and businesses the power to create entertaining videos and the opportunity to share them with the platforms' hyper-engaged community. These quick-and-easy short-form videos offer a mobile-optimized, engaging way to reach audiences worldwide.

You may use Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to express your brand's narrative in original and sincere ways. You can experiment with various short-form films to see what resonates with the audience, whether participating in trending moments through challenges, educating potential buyers about your product, or describing your brand story.

The creator economy in India has benefited from the rise in popularity of Indian short-form video platforms. Short video platforms have swiftly developed to meet audiences' needs, whether for entertainment content or live commerce. Short-form video apps in India are looking to capitalise on revenue prospects between $12–19 billion by 2030. It's now time to capitalise on this opportunity!

Here's how you can make short-form video a valuable, strategic tool in your marketing arsenal:

Create platform-specific videos

Sharing the same information across all platforms with the same message is ineffective in the modern environment. Be deliberate about tailoring your short-form video for each site you intend to post since consumers expect to see strategic content targeted to each platform. For instance, a TV advertisement won't run effectively on YouTube Shorts and Reels, and vice versa.

Be real

Short-form video authentically conveys brand messages. Reels and Shorts offer you an opportunity to show your brand's raw side. Consumers are more likely to connect with your content and become brand advocates when you do. So, refrain from content that feels artificial or overproduced.

Make your content universally accessible

The production and consumption of short-form content have a sense of universality. Many well-known businesses and creators produce videos with visual elements that anyone can understand, regardless of language proficiency. Due to their broad appeal, global reach, and general understanding, segments like fashion, cooking, and DIY have developed into a massive global phenomenon.

In conclusion, short-form video apps are new platforms marketers can use to interact, connect, and engage with their audience. Making short videos a part of your social media marketing strategy has a clear advantage that you can go viral if you have clever and exciting ideas irrespective of the size of your brand.

- Mitesh Kothari is cofounder and CCO of White Rivers Media. Views expressed are personal.