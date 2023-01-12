The company claimed that GPT-4 will have 100 trillion parameters, as opposed to 175 billion parameters that GPT-3 is currently trained on.

OpenAI dropped a teaser on the release of GPT-4 on Wednesday from its official social media handles of ChatGPT. Unless you live under a rock, you already know about ChatGPT and the sheer revolution it has sought to bring about in how we perform hundreds of daily tasks.

In more straightforward terms, GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, refers to a deep-learning neural network model that has been trained on data sets and content found across the internet to create large volumes of machine-generated text. GPT-3 is the third generation of this technology and is one of the most advanced AI text-generation models known to humans.

The company claimed that GPT-4 will have 100 trillion parameters, as opposed to the 175 billion parameters that GPT-3 is currently trained on. However, this lofty claim may not be completely effective as more parameters mean higher data processions and server requirements costs.

Considering these pointers, without a further announcement from OpenAI , we can only speculate about what GPT-4 has in store for us. However, what we can predict is that the system will definitely become less dependent on precise prompts. As of now, if the prompts given to ChatGPT are not very precise, it might result in answers that are not truthful or factually relevant.

Nevertheless, we have enough reasons to be excited about the upcoming generation GPT-4. Given how millions of people across the world have fallen prey to this high-end AI technology, parameter optimisation, rather than just parameter growth, is more likely to result in an AI model that has far more computing power than its predecessor.

Moreover, this is going to lead the mushrooming of new generation of tech startups, innovative solutions and futuristic products that will be built on top of what GPT-4 will offer.