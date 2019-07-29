Business
Did you apply for Google CEO's job on LinkedIn?
Updated : July 29, 2019 04:14 PM IST
LinkedIn accepted it was actually a security bug that let users post an official-looking job opening on nearly any firm's LinkedIn business page.
The job posting for Google CEO, put up by Michel Rijnders, evoked mixed responses from LinkedIn users.
