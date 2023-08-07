Dhyana Wellness Ring review: One ring to track them all

Dhyana's smart ring offers seamless mindfulness and fitness tracking. Its sustainable design, guided meditations, and stress detection make it an unobtrusive and effective option for those seeking a unique wearable. It is up for preorder now and retails at Rs Rs 16,600. The company also offers an "easy pay" option for Rs 1,600 per month for 12 months. Read on for the full review.

Rings are still a niche segment in the wearables category, and the rings that are in the market are geared more toward mindfulness, meditation, and managing stress levels. Dhyana, a startup founded with the backing of national chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra , has just released the third iteration of its smart ring, and here's my review.

The ring is up for preorders now and retails at Rs 16,600. The company also offers an "easy pay" options, essentially on EMI, for monthly payments of Rs 1,600 for 12 months. It is available in four colours —gold, silver, gunmetal, copper, and space black. Dhyana sent me the copper variant for review. This is by no means the only smart ring available. Homemade consumer electronics brand Noise made its foray into this space with its recent launch of Luna, it's first smart ring.

Before I jump into the review of the product, I simply must mention the thought that went into the ordering process. Like watch bands, ordering rings online can be tricky as it is not easy to measure your size. So, once you place your order, Dhyana sends you a "sizing kit" with mock-up rings of different sizes. You then choose the size that fits you best, go to the website, enter your order number and size, and voila! The ring will be on its way soon.

In its third "avatar", the ring is more streamlined and feels premium. It is ridiculously easy to set up and tracks your vitals — SpO2, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep patterns, et al. With no fuss. The design is nearly seamless, with a gap at the bottom to give the ring flex for when you move your fingers, and a row of tiny LED lights to indicate battery status and more. The ring comes housed in a pebble-shaped charging case that has a rubbery finish and tops up the ring whenever it is running low on juice. The case holds up to four full charges for the ring, I'm told. Though the obsessive-compulsive in me never got to test that as I keep charging the case, which comes with a USB Type-C port.

The one good thing about having a smart ring is that it has no display and so, doesn't compel you to keep looking at a screen to compulsively track your vitals. All tracking is done through its companion app, and it is more of an inconvenience than you think to keep whipping your phone out to check your stats. In my few weeks with the Dhyana ring, I learned to check my vitals once per day, before sleeping.

(Image: Dhyana)

This is not a traditional smart wearable in any sense — yes, it has all health-tracking metrics, but its main focus is on mental wellness and meditation. The row of LED strips not only indicates battery life but also glows softly if the ring detects your stress levels rising. As you can imagine, mine kept pulsing all day long.

The ring can be worn on any finger, just ensure it's neither too loose, as that can affect how well it tracks your vitals, or too tight, which can hamper blood supply to your digit.

The companion app has options to track your workout and guided meditation. In fact, the ring can automatically detect workouts and in my experience, more often than not detects various parameters quite accurately. The interface is clean and elegant, and I could detect no glitches during my time testing the ring and the app.

The Dhyana app's interface.

Dhyana says it has focused on sustainability while crafting the ring, using recycled aluminium, and the finished product feels nice. I'm not one for accessories — the only accessory I permit myself is a wristwatch and to that end, a copper-coloured ring is, by standards, ostentatious. But I forgot about it after a couple of days of using it and then began to focus on how well it does what it does — track your vitals. And I must say it does a pretty darned good job.

If you want an unobtrusive device to track your health but do not want a smartwatch or a smart band, then a smart ring is perhaps the right fit for you. And considering Dhyana has been at this for three years at least, it might be worth paying attention to this ring.