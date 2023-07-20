Developers can now build spatial computing experiences with Unity for Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is a wearable headset that creates an augmented reality experience with everything from work meetings and meditation to gaming and movies. Apple says it will be available in early 2024, with prices starting at $3,499.

Unity, a leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has announced the launch of its beta programme for VisionOS, including access to Unity PolySpatial. Featuring seamless integration with the Unity editor, creators can build experiences that run in visionOS, and leverage the features of Apple Vision Pro.

By combining Unity’s new PolySpatial technology with Apple’s RealityKit-managed app rendering, content created in Unity will have a unified look and feel alongside other apps in VisionOS. Unity has worked closely with Apple to offer support for VisionOS and PolySpatial, so users can experience their favourite Unity apps on day one in all new spatial environments made possible by Apple Vision Pro . Developers interested in signing up for the beta can visit www.unity.com/spatial.

Creators can now build brand new experiences and port existing ones to VisionOS, even playing from the Unity Editor directly to Apple Vision Pro for quick iteration. New authoring workflows make it more intuitive to blend content seamlessly with the physical world, while robust tools for input provide natural and intuitive ways for users to control their content with just their eyes and hands on Apple Vision Pro.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple so that our ecosystem of millions of game and app developers can bring their Unity apps to this exciting new platform,” said Ralph Hauwert, SVP & GM, Unity Runtime, Editor and Ecosystems. “With Unity PolySpatial, we are making it more efficient and streamlined for developers to create all new immersive experiences using the Editor they know and love. This is core to our promise of enabling developers to create once and ship anywhere.”

“We know there is a huge community of developers who have been building incredible 3D experiences using Unity’s robust authoring tools, and we’re so excited to bring their apps to Apple Vision Pro,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “Unity-based apps and games run natively on Apple Vision Pro, so they have access to VisionOS features including pass-through and high-resolution rendering, and will take full advantage of the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.”