Despite US sanctions, Huawei 2nd largest brand globally in 2019
Updated : January 30, 2020 06:33 PM IST
Samsung with 20 percent share topped the calendar year 2019 while Apple with 13 percent market share came third, said Counterpoint's Market Monitor service.
Overall, the global smartphone market declined 1 percent (year-on-year) with 1.48 billion smartphones being shipped in 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the smartphone market actually grew 3 percent YoY, indicating signs of a recovery which is expected in 2020.
