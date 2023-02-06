Dell reported a 6 percent decrease in sales in the quarter ending Oct. 28, and it forecast revenues below analysts' estimates for the current quarter because customers are reducing IT purchases. When the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 2, it will provide further details on the impact of the job cuts.

Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5 percent of its global workforce because of a declining demand for personal computers, Bloomberg news reported on Monday. "The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future," Jeff Clarke, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Dell said in a memo to the employees.

“We’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger," We will be ready when the market rebounds," Clark added further. A similar layoff had been announced in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic.

As per industry analyst IDC, sales of personal computers dropped sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022. Dell saw the largest decline with 37 percent as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. PCs generate about 55 percent of Dell's revenue.

Another major PC manufacturer, HP, announced in November 2022 to slash up to 6,000 jobs over the next three years. Cisco Systems and International Business Machines both announced they would eliminate about 4,000 jobs.

As a result of the reduction, Dell's headcount will be its lowest in at least six years - about 39,000 fewer employees than in January 2020. A March 2022 a filing shows that only about one-third of the company's employees are based in the US.

