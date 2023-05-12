Dell launches Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India

The Alienware m16 starts at Rs 1,84,990, while the Alienware x14 R2 starts at Rs 2,06,990. The laptops are available for purchase starting May 12, across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell Technologies and Alienware announced on Friday the launch of the Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India. These laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs.

Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, Pujan Chadha said, “In line with evolving trends, forecasts, and feedback from the gaming community, we are excited to introduce our latest additions to the Alienware portfolio, which is premium, luxurious, portable and for gamers who prioritize performance. Designed for today’s pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-tos for gaming.”

The Alienware m16 laptop offers up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, and up to 9TB of storage. The m16 also boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio screen and a QHD+ display with the option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

On the other hand, the Alienware x14 R2 laptop, which Dell is calling “the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop”, encompasses a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers lightning-fast Express Charge as well as Type-C support for convenient portable gaming. It can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

The Alienware m16 starts at Rs 1,84,990, while the Alienware x14 R2 starts at Rs 2,06,990. The laptops are available for purchase starting May 12, across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.