Dell launches a refreshed XPS 13 Plus in its latest portfolio

By Pihu Yadav  May 23, 2023 1:20:56 PM IST (Published)

Dell on Tuesday launched the latest XPS portfolio in India — XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15 and XPS 17. The devices will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, "The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community unlock their productivities.”
The new XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It houses up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It has a quad-speaker design with two primary up-firing speakers and two traditional ones in the base.
The device is also said to have a thermal design with dual fans, heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents for improved airflow. It supports storage of up to 1TB, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and a full SD card slot. The price for the XPS 15 starts at Rs 2,49,990.
The XPS 17 features up to 4K UHD+ touch display. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 8 TB of storage. It is priced starting at Rs 299,990.
The new XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch 4K+ UHD+ display with touch input. It runs on 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
“Its simplified interiors create a seamless experience, complete with a capacitive touch function row, seamless glass touchpad with haptics and zero lattice keyboard,” Dell said about the design of the device. The form factor of this lightweight device is what makes it unique.
It comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, at a starting price of Rs 1,99,990.
The new XPS laptop range is available for purchase starting May 23 across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.
