Dell launches a refreshed XPS 13 Plus in its latest portfolio

By Pihu Yadav  May 23, 2023 1:20:56 PM IST (Published)

The new XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch 4K+ UHD+ display with touch input. It runs on 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Dell on Tuesday launched the latest XPS portfolio in India — XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15 and XPS 17. The devices will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, "The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community unlock their productivities.”
The new XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It houses up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It has a quad-speaker design with two primary up-firing speakers and two traditional ones in the base.
