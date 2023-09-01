Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Review: This laptop meets expectations

For me, reviewing the Dell Inspiron 14 5430 was like watching a child grow and realising how capable they are. Let me explain. The only personal Windows laptops I’ve used since 2015 have been Dell-made, and the last one was an Inspiron 14 — the 7000 series, if I’m not wrong.

I had a lot of issues with that machine, which was powered by a 10th Gen Intel i5 processor. With the ​​Inspiron 14 5430, which runs on the 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, all my problems have been resolved. Now I know this is not a fair comparison, but bear with me.

It was the last Dell notebook and the last Windows laptop that I used before moving to a MacBook Air . Do I regret it? No. But did I rush my judgment? Yes.

The Inspiron that I got in 2021 started blaring its fans from the moment I turned it on, the hinge was wobbly, the speakers were bad, and the display was great but the aspect ratio was 16:9, and the keyboard had silver keys with white backlight.

Fast forward to 2023, the Dell Inspiron 14 5430, with its upgraded processor, 16:10 aspect ratio, a very stable hinge and, very importantly, grey keys, gave me second thoughts about moving to Apple. Like how in movies when the protagonist feels pangs of regret after running into an ex, or a teacher who did not believe in a happy-go-lucky kid in high school and now he’s a hotshot CEO of a successful business. That is me — not a hotshot CEO, but one filled with regret.

The device even comes with more I/O ports this time — a Thunderbolt port, two USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, an HDMI port and a headphone/microphone combo jack with a charging port. It weighs around 1.5kg and is very sturdily built.

The battery also lasted me about five to six hours, depending on the usage, which mostly consisted of writing, doing research on 20 separate Google Chrome tabs and occasionally streaming YouTube to keep tabs on interviews and such. The unit that I was sent had 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The display on the device is bright and vibrant — sometimes a little too much — and the speakers are loud enough. Since they are bottom-firing, you might want to use a speaker while watching Netflix on your bed and snacking on a bag of chips, because the sound can get muffled due to the soft surface.

The grey keys — and I can’t stress this enough — are a godsend. For someone who likes to keep their backlight on, the silver on silver is nothing less than an optical illusion. However, I would have given the keyboard a 10/10 had the keys been a little larger.

In conclusion