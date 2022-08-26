    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

    Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

    Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.

    Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump in the personal computer market after a two-year boom during the pandemic, with research firm Gartner estimating shipments would drop 9.5 percent in 2022.
    While Dell's enterprise-focused business has somewhat made up for the PC slowdown, company executives were cautious about the outlook for the unit that generates nearly half its revenue.
    Also Read: IESA launches summit aimed at strengthening semiconductors industry
    "There's caution around future hiring, trade-offs within their IT budgets given the macroeconomic uncertainty, customers reducing the size of orders and buying for only immediate requirements," co-Chief Operating Officer Chuck Whitten said on a post-earnings call.
    The company expects third-quarter revenue between $23.8 billion and $25 billion, below the $26.34 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
    Revenue growth in the second quarter was the slowest in more than one and a half years as the company also took a hit from a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in China — its second-largest market.
    Also Read: Xiaomi shipped over 7 million smartphones in India from April to June, says IDC report
    The stronger dollar has pressured the earnings of technology companies from Microsoft Inc to Apple Inc, and will likely continue to be a headache as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.
    Consumer revenue declined nine percent, but was somewhat offset by a 15 percent jump in the commercial business that benefited from businesses placing orders to gear up the hybrid-work era.
    The infrastructure solutions group, home to the company's storage business, grew 12 percent to $9.5 billion.
    Also Read: iPhone sales in China edge past crisis-hit Huawei
    Dell reported an adjusted profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $26.43 billion, which was nine percent higher.
     

