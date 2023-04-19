Dell expands its PowerEdge portfolio with new servers

The servers, Dell said, are equipped with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, which improves energy and cost efficiency.

Dell Technologies, on Wednesday, announced the expansion of its PowerEdge server portfolio with the addition of 13 new servers. This next-generation rack, tower, and multi-node servers are said to be designed to enhance performance and reliability for powerful computing across various IT environments, including core data centers, edge locations, and large-scale public clouds.

The servers, Dell said, are equipped with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, which improves energy and cost efficiency.

"Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. The next-generation Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate their digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and zero-trust adoption. The expanded portfolio will ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments,” said Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India.

The new Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the demands of a range of demanding workloads, from artificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases. The expanded portfolio, including the PowerEdge XE family of servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite for a full stack, production AI platform, builds on advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Dell PowerEdge HS5610 and HS5620 servers include cold aisle serviceable configurations and are available with Dell Open Server Manager, an OpenBMC based systems management solution to simplify multi-vendor fleet management.

The PowerEdge servers provide improved performance, including the Dell PowerEdge R760, which delivers up to 2.9x greater AI inferencing on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost and Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions