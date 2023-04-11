Dell announces new Alienware and Inspiron laptops in India — check prices, specs

The latest Alienware gaming laptops will be available for sale starting April 12 across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and other outlets. The starting price for the Alienware m18 is 3,59,990 and the Alienware x16 is 3,79,990.

Dell Technologies on Tuesday, April 11, announced the launch of new gaming and consumer laptops in India for gamers, creators, and students.

The latest gaming machines include Alienware m18 and x16 R1 laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The Alienware m18 houses up to 64GB of RAM and 9TB of storage capacity, and a QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support.

The Alienware x16 has a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with a six-speaker setup, featuring 100 micro-LEDs on the rear stadium and enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop, and Rainbow lighting mods. It offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage. It also features a Multi-touch AlienFX touchpad with integrated scrolling.

Both the Alienware laptops feature taller 16:10 displays with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and a higher-resolution FHD webcam. Additionally, the laptops have a vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU, seven heat pipes, and four fans that, Dell says, make for 25 percent better airflow, along with CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboards.

On the other hand, the Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops come with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, WiFi 6E, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB of storage, and ExpressCharge technology that, Dell claims, can reach up to 80 percent battery charge within an hour.

The Inspiron 16 has an FHD+ display while the 2-in-1 variant comes with a 4K UHD display and a 360-degree hinge. For I/O, both devices have an HDMI port, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a Universal Audio Jack.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies, said despite the global slowdown that PC makers saw in the January-March period in 2023, the current projections in India seem "quite encouraging" with a "strong double-digit growth." He also added that the new launches could help Dell meets its consumer needs.

Also Read: ASUS says it will continue to raise the bar with its ROG lineup of gaming laptops

The new Alienware laptops will be available for sale starting April 12 across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and other outlets. The starting price for the Alienware m18 is 3,59,990 and the Alienware x16 is 3,79,990.

The Inspiron devices will be available for purchase starting April 14 at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and select multi-brand outlets. The Inspiron 16 will retail at a starting price of Rs 77,990 and the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 will start at Rs 96,990.