Dell announces new 24 inch Inspiron desktop in India — Here are the details

Dell announces new 24-inch Inspiron desktop in India — Here are the details

Dell announces new 24-inch Inspiron desktop in India — Here are the details
By Pihu Yadav  Apr 20, 2023 5:58:35 PM IST (Published)

Dell claims that the Inspiron 24-inch delivers on all counts, whether it's social media, streaming movies or finishing work.

Dell Technologies, on Thursday, announced the launch of its latest Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One (AIO) desktop in India.

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the new desktop has a TV-like design with bottom-mounted stands that provide enough space to place a keyboard while also managing the cables. Dell claims that the Inspiron 24-inch delivers on all counts, whether it's social media, streaming movies or finishing work.
The desktop features a narrow four-sided border display with a touch option. The desktop also includes an FHD IPS display with an improved colour gamut for a stunning viewing experience, according to Dell.
Additionally, the desktop can function as a Bluetooth speaker with dual 5W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, allowing users to listen to their favourite music.
Also Read: Seagate to pay $300 million penalty for shipping Huawei 7 million hard drives
The AIO desktop is equipped with one Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. Additional ports are available at the backside of the device, including HDMI in and out ports that allow the device to function as a second display, without having to switch on the device.
The desktop has a storage option of up to 1TB SSD, allowing users to run all their programmes without sacrificing speed. The Intel WiFi 6E provides users with faster internet speeds, making it easier to share large files.
The new Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores and select Large Format Retail from April 24 onwards at a starting price of Rs 56,490 inclusive of taxes.
Also Read: FUJIFILM launches the new INSTAX mini 12 instant camera in India
Tags

DellDesktop

