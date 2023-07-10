Dell and Intel to introduce 'AI for Youth' programme in Telangana

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.

Dell Technologies on Monday announced that it has partnered with Intel's Digital Readiness team to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana.

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.

“This collaboration with Intel introduces a comprehensive AI readiness program to empower the youth to be future-ready with the power of AI. The programme focuses on building capabilities amongst selected teachers through training provided by Intel along with 170+ hours of AI curriculum aimed at coaching students through boot camps, AI-Thons, virtual showcases, etc.,” the company said in a statement.

It aims to create an AI-ready ecosystem on the campus by establishing an AI Skills lab and enabling students to develop solutions with social impact. Equipped with Dell Optiplex computers and Intel's Neural Compute Stick 2, the lab will allow students to work on projects involving computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), OpenVINO, and other AI technologies

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Artificial Intelligence has been a catalyst of innovation and change in many industries. Upskilling the next generation to adapt to this rapidly changing industry requires specialised programmes. Taking a step in this direction, Dell is glad to partner with Intel to build a truly AI-ready campus at the Lords Institute, Telangana. The AI for Youth initiative by Intel will help bridge the skill gap by leveraging impactful AI pedagogy, enabling educators and students alike. Innovation in technology and education is key to building the future workforce."

Shweta Khurana, Senior Director, Asia Pacific Japan Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group, Intel, emphasised the importance of empowering students with the right skills, stating, "Today's students are tomorrow's innovators. There is a need to enable and empower them with the right skills and resources to understand tech superpowers like AI for successful adoption and digital transformation. We are pleased to collaborate with Dell Technologies and Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology to empower the future workforce with necessary AI skills for employability."

The Vice-Chairman of Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology, Syed Touseef Ahmed, highlighted the significance of providing top-notch infrastructure to students, stating, "At Lords, we believe that one of the greatest enablers for quality learning is top-notch infrastructure at our students' disposal. Our work in collaboration with Dell and Intel will help our students be at the forefront of AI technology and allow them to participate in various student development programs. This is the fourth center of excellence established on campus for students' benefit."