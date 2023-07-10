Dell and Intel to introduce 'AI for Youth' programme in Telangana

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.

Dell Technologies on Monday announced that it has partnered with Intel's Digital Readiness team to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana.

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.

“This collaboration with Intel introduces a comprehensive AI readiness program to empower the youth to be future-ready with the power of AI. The programme focuses on building capabilities amongst selected teachers through training provided by Intel along with 170+ hours of AI curriculum aimed at coaching students through boot camps, AI-Thons, virtual showcases, etc.,” the company said in a statement.