CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsDell and Intel to introduce 'AI for Youth' programme in Telangana

Dell and Intel to introduce 'AI for Youth' programme in Telangana

Dell and Intel to introduce 'AI for Youth' programme in Telangana
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 6:53:01 PM IST (Published)

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.

Dell Technologies on Monday announced that it has partnered with Intel's Digital Readiness team to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana.

The partnership involves integrating Intel's "AI for Youth" programme into the institute's existing curriculum, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for the industry.
“This collaboration with Intel introduces a comprehensive AI readiness program to empower the youth to be future-ready with the power of AI. The programme focuses on building capabilities amongst selected teachers through training provided by Intel along with 170+ hours of AI curriculum aimed at coaching students through boot camps, AI-Thons, virtual showcases, etc.,” the company said in a statement.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X