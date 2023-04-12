Dell and Alienware launch their first gaming experience store in India

The store’s design concept, the company says, reflects Dell and Alienware’s core principles of innovation, interaction, and community building by creating an immersive experience for gamers.

Dell Technologies and Alienware announced the opening of their first-ever gaming experience store in India on Wednesday. The experience store is located in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The store’s design concept, the company says, reflects Dell and Alienware’s core principles of innovation, interaction, and community building by creating an immersive experience for gamers. It is also a hub for gamers and enthusiasts to meet, interact, and play on Dell's latest devices.

“The store is designed with digital screens, creating engaging and dynamic content that allows visitors to dive right into an extraterrestrial gaming experience. The main attraction of the store is the ‘Battle Zone’, which allows gamers to face off with their opponent and test-drive the entire available ecosystem." Dell said in a statement.

"The 'Browse and Explore' section allows visitors to look and feel a variety of Dell gaming laptops, desktops, peripherals, and lifestyle notebooks. There is also a dedicated ‘Accessories Zone’ which showcases products beyond Dell’s main offerings,” it added.

Inaugurated by Dell Technologies' executives Rosandra Silveira, Sr. Vice President, Global Channel Sales, and Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, the store is said to be a complete game ecosystem for gamers in one place.

Commenting on the store's opening, Rosandra Silveira said that Alienware has always been at the forefront of reshaping the gaming experience, and the new Alienware Experience Store embodies the legacy of the Alienware brand. "Providing a completely new entertainment experience, the store will further strengthen our engagement with the Indian gaming community and create quality experiences for all gamers," she added.

Raj Kumar Rishi said, "The store will be a hub for e-sports game leagues and community gathering for game developers and enthusiasts alike, further demonstrating Dell Technologies and Alienware's innovation and leadership in the industry."