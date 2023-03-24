Dell's Alienware m18 gaming laptop to launch in India soon, pre-booking starts on March 28

English
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 24, 2023 4:17:22 PM IST (Published)

Dell said in a statement that users who pre-book the Alienware m18 will receive exclusive Alienware goodies worth Rs 26,999 at the time of purchase. The pre-booking offer is available until April 10.

Dell announced on Friday that it will be launching the Alienware m18 gaming laptop in India soon. The laptop was first seen at the CES 2023 event and is now ready for pre-order in India. The pre-booking starts on March 28 and will be available on Dell.com and Dell Exclusive Stores (DES).

The Alienware m18 is an 18-inch laptop powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel processors — available in i7 and i9 options — and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics.
Dell’s US website shows that the gaming laptop can be configured from 16GB to 64GB of RAM and the storage options range from 512GB to a whopping 8TB. Users can also choose from two 16:10 display options — QHD+ with 165Hz refresh rate or FHD+ with 480Hz refresh rate — depending on their requirements.
Also Read: HP, Dell continue to dominate Indian laptop market, says 91Mobiles
The laptop also offers several I/O ports including USB 3.2, thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a mini display port, an SD card reader, etc. It comes with a 330W power adapter for charging and weighs a little over 4 kg. But if you’re a hardcore gamer, you’re probably already used to that kind of chassis weight.
The US website lists the starting price at $2,099 and the Indian users can expect the price to be about the same. However, your cost could vary depending on what configurations you pick.
Also Read: Vu launches new 43-inch and 55-inch Premium TV 2023 Edition
