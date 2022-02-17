Delhi Police launches smart card arms license; all you need to know 

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Delhi Police, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, launched the ‘Smart Card Arms License’ (SCAL) that will replace the existing arms license booklet. The initiative introduced by Delhi Police is the first such move by any police department in the country.

According to a communique from the Delhi Police, SCAL will be printed in-house after verification of data of the arms license holder. The SCAL has been designed and developed in coordination with the National e-Governance Division under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the police statement further stated.

Benefits of the smart card?

Besides being easy to carry in comparison to the bulky arms license booklet, the smart card will also have inherent security features, added the official police statement.

For effective policing, the smart card has also been integrated with an e-beat book through the ‘Shastra App’, a mobile application that has been developed to help beat officers identify the credentials of arms license holders during day-to-day random checking. The app also facilitates dynamic and real-time checking of the licenses at fixed and mobile pickets, airports, border check posts, clubs, hotels, discotheques, social gatherings, weddings, etc, said police.

How to get the smart card?

This smart card will be issued to all the licensees during the delivery of various services at the licensing unit. The licensees willing to get a smart card license are advised to provide details at -- smartcard.license@delhipolice.gov.in . The prescribed format to share details can be downloaded here -- https://delhipolicelicensing.gov.in