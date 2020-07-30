Business Delhi HC issues summons on HP India, former MD, over whistleblower's bribery charges Updated : July 30, 2020 01:49 PM IST The Delhi HC has issued summons on HP India's California based parent HP Inc, as well HP India's Former MD Sumeer Chandra. The Delhi HC has asked HP India and HP Inc to respond to charges red-flagged in the plaint. Manoj Grover claims in the plaint that he red-flagged the issue, first to the local management, and then to the Compliance Team Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply