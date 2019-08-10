Business
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra top Insta celebs with high fake followers
Updated : August 10, 2019 12:35 PM IST
46 percent of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram followers are fake.
At the top is talk show host Ellen DeGeneres with 58 percent of fake Instagram followers.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both had 44 percent fake followers.
