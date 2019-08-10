Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra top Insta celebs with high fake followers

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the 10 celebrities who have maximum numbers of fake followers or "bots" on Instagram. At the sixth place on the fake followers' list, a massive 48 percent of Deepika's followers are bots, according to an analysis from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP).

At 10th place, 46 percent of Priyanka's Instagram followers are fake. Deepika currently has 3.79 crore followers on Instagram while Priyanka has 4.36 crore. At the top is talk show host Ellen DeGeneres with 58 percent of fake Instagram followers, followed by boy-band BTS coming with 48 percent. Kourtney Kardashian was third with 49 percent, while Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both had 44 percent fake followers on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform.

Katy Perry has 53 percent of her 8.36 crore Instagram followers fake. Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are also ranked high for bots. "We took various 'most successful' and 'most followed' to build our list of celebrities across acting, sport, music, and TV personalities. We then filtered this by the number of followers to give ourselves a top 100 most followed list," ICMP said in a statement.