    technology News

    DcodeAI founder & technology evangelist Kartik Sharma joins BrightCHAMPS

    DcodeAI founder & technology evangelist Kartik Sharma joins BrightCHAMPS

    DcodeAI founder & technology evangelist Kartik Sharma joins BrightCHAMPS
    CNBCTV18.com

    BrightCHAMPS, an ed-tech platform for kids, has appointed Kartik Sharma, Founder of DcodeAI, as Director of Curriculum and Learning Experiences.

    BrightCHAMPS, a global live-learning ed-tech platform for kids, has appointed Kartik Sharma, Founder of DcodeAI and author of Essentials of Artificial Intelligence, as Director of Curriculum and Learning Experiences.
    According to a press release, Sharma has been tasked with “upgrading and augmenting the curriculum and transforming the learning experiences” globally across all four of BrightCHAMPS’ verticals — technology skills, robotics (STEM), financial literacy, and communication skills — into a more democratic, inclusive and holistic one. He will also be building the AI learning vertical for the company.
    According to BrightCHAMPS, Sharma will be looking to adapt the curriculum for different countries and geographies in the immediate future  — aligning them with the local cultures, practices, academic standards and guidelines. In addition to this, he will also add a layer of child and behavioural psychology to it, whilst aiming to make the entire learning experience more enriching and holistic.
    Sharma’s work at BrightCHAMPS will be to ultimately democratise learning — to make it more inclusive in nature, such that kids who have special learning needs and even those who come from not-so-privileged backgrounds, are able to access it and make the most of this opportunity.
    Sharma has over 15 years of experience building disruptive technology products and high-performing product teams. He is a seasoned AI practitioner with experience in leveraging Machine Learning while working with leading organisations across the globe, including Nestle, Deloitte, Hitachi, Bharti Airtel, ITC, MTN, Vimpelcom, Dialog (Axiata Group) and Macquarie Bank.
    He also has previous experience working with policy-level educational initiatives, is a mentor with Atal Innovation Mission for the Government of India and has been a guest lecturer/mentor in various educational and training institutes across the world such as IITs, IIM, LSBU London, IMT, VIPS, DSB etc. He has also done an AI maturity assessment for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in UAE.

