Davos 2023: Growth across the globe to pick up in January, says HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Tech, discussed the current state of the technology industry and the future opportunities for his company with CNBC-TV18.

Vijayakumar stated that the fundamental premise that technology is the big differentiator is playing out today, as customers reduce their discretionary spending but dependency on technology remains high. He acknowledged that HCL Tech's services business only grew at 2.2 percent, which he considered being a moderate growth rate for the company.

However, Vijayakumar expressed positivity for the future, stating that he expects growth across the globe to pick up starting in January. He also noted that the deal pipeline for HCL Tech continues to grow, with a mix of digital transformation and cost optimisation deals. He observed that transformation deals are leading to more cost optimisation deals today.

In terms of staffing, Vijayakumar reported that HCL Tech hired 10,000 freshers in the September quarter, who have been partially deployed. He also sees big opportunities in technology services, particularly in sustainability solutions services, which he predicts will be a $10 trillion market in the next decade.

Vijayakumar also discussed the potential of AI technologies, particularly ChatGPT, which he sees as having the potential to create an impact on customer services and content creation. However, he acknowledged that it is still early days for ChatGPT and that more due diligence needs to be done before adopting AI technologies.

Regarding HCL Tech's acquisition strategy, Vijayakumar stated that it has become specific to niche capabilities and geographies. He also noted that traditional five-year planning cycles are no longer relevant and that pivoting organisations around clear and present opportunities is a challenge to go after. Instead, he believes it is important to introduce yearly plans with the option of revisiting them every six months.