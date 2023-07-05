Data Protection Bill: Challenge will lie in implementation, says Rama Vedashree

The November 2022 version of the Bill received mixed reactions from industry experts and privacy advocates due to its ambiguities and lack of specifics. CNBC TV18 spoke to two experts to understand the implementation challenges for the controversial Bill, which will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, as per sources, paving the way for its introduction in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. This version of the Bill, which was initially published by the government in November last year for public consultation, will now be presented for further deliberation and potential enactment.

The November 2022 version of the Bill received mixed reactions from industry experts and privacy advocates due to its ambiguities and lack of specific details. Rama Vedashree, former CEO of DSCI (Data Security Council of India), said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. "The November 2022 version was lacking in a lot of details. We are waiting for the final version that is tabled in Parliament."