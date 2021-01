On January 28, the world celebrates Data Privacy Day to spread awareness on the severity of data misuse and ways to protect it. Worldwide, data tracking is more widespread than ever. Billions of people are not aware of the ways their personal information is collected, shared or misused in the digital world. It is time people took control over their data and started protecting personal information.

Apple is commemorating Data Privacy Day by sharing a report titled ‘A Day in the Life of Your Data’ that shows people, how third-party organisations track their information across apps and websites. The report, which has been created in the form of an explainer, also highlights Apple’s privacy features, and informs users about the tools and knowledge Apple provides to protect their personal information.

Privacy nutrition label: Apple requires every app, including its own, to give users a summary of the developer’s privacy practices. Users get information about how an app uses their data, or if the data is used to track the user etc.

App tracking transparency: Apple’s next beta update, App Tracking Transparency, will require apps to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by third-party organisations. This update will roll out broadly in early spring.

A press release by the company quotes Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, as saying: “We believe privacy is a fundamental human right, and our teams work every day to embed it in everything we make.”