Personal data of 20 out of 121 WhatsApp users targeted using Pegasus spyware may have been accessed
Updated : December 04, 2019 04:48 PM IST
On May 20, WhatsApp reported the spyware incident to the country's cybersecurity watchdog Cert-In
Propagation of such applications, targeting mobile phones, are being reported globally, says IT minister
