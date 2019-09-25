Technology
Darwinbox raises $15 million in Series B led by Sequoia India
Updated : September 25, 2019 10:47 PM IST
Some of the existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round.
With the new funding, the company plans to accelerate its Asia expansion and product innovation.
