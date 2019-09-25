Darwinbox raises $15 million in Series B led by Sequoia India

Darwinbox, a cloud-based integrated human resource (HR) technology platform, raised a funding of $15 million( Rs 105 crore) in a Series B round of funding led by Sequoia India.

Some of the existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. With the new funding, the company plans to accelerate its Asia expansion and product innovation.

Founded by Rohit Chennamaneni, Jayant Paleti and Chaitanya Peddi in August 2015, Darwinbox is a cloud-based integrated HR technology product that takes care of all HR needs across the employee cycle.

“Partnering with marquee investors will accelerate our penetration into the Asian Enterprise market, drive product innovation and maximise the value delivered to customers,” said Jayant Paleti, co-founder, Darwinbox.

Darwinbox has over 200 customers with 500,000+ employees spread across 50 countries worldwide. The company's clientele reflects names like Arvind, Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, GVK group companies, Bharti AXA, Dr.Reddy’s, Bisleri, Nivea, Swiggy, Paytm, and Times Internet etc.

Since raising its Series A funding in June 2017, the company’s customer base has increased by five times and revenue metrics have grown by 900 percent.